Two of Group Seven Rugby League's strongest sides this year will face off this Saturday, April 22 in a classic derby at Michael Cronin Oval to headline round four.
The Kiama Knights and Gerringong Lions are set to write the next chapter in their rivalry, and with both sides playing quality footy it's looking like a can't miss match.
Both Gerringong and Kiama currently sit in second and fourth place respectively, and are each coming off a hard fought win in round three.
Gerringong rallied from behind against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets to win 26-20, while the Knights protected their home ground in a tough 26-20 win against the Shellharbour Sharks.
With just the Kiama Bends separating the two townships, you can be sure the win will mean a little extra to whoever manages to chalk it up.
Speaking on the clash with Kiama, Gerringong head coach Scott Stewart said that it's never a game he has to motivate his players for.
"I think anytime we play Kiama both sides never really need that much motivation," he said.
"All the players basically went to school with one another, they're mates with them but they also don't want to lose to them."
"We will have to be ready because they are going to come ready to play you can be sure of that."
Kiama head coach Marc Laird echoed a similar sentiment about the derby match.
"They are our traditional rival, Gerringong has been a real powerhouse over the last 10 years, every team gets up for them and they're always ready to go."
Laird said the team is going to have to be ready to manage their speed and whether the offensive barrage from the Lions.
"They have definitely got assets all across the park where they can put points on you if you keep giving them possession," he said.
"There are plenty of threats in their attack and a side that never goes away."
Laird said while the Knights have put wins on the board he wants to see some more discipline from the his players, but is overall impressed with the effort the team has been showing week in and week out both in training and in the matches.
The Knights are also a deep team which has given them a lot of versatility so far and could play an important role this weekend.
Stewart also spoke highly of the Knights and side they were a quality side.
"I think they are strong all across the park, they are a really well balanced side and know what they are good at," he said.
"They seem to be working those strengths and going about their business without too much fuss."
Stewart said it's important for Gerringong to play a full game and prioritise being strong with the ball.
"Kiama is not going to let us get away with playing 20 to 25 minutes, we've gotta make sure we have better ball control and are ready to play a full game," he said.
"We can't make back to back errors, we have to move on and get back on the front foot."
The Lions and Knights will kick off their match on Michael Cronin Oval at 3:00pm on Saturday April 22.
Across the rest of the league, Milton-Ulladulla will battle Berry-Shoalhaven Heads at Bill Andriske Oval, Warilla-Lake South will look to hold their home-ground, Cec Glenholmes Oval in a clash with the undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour, Albion Park-Oak Flats will search for their first win against Nowra-Bomaderry at Centenary Field, while Jamberoo will travel to Ron Costello Oval to contest Shellharbour.
