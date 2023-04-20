South Coast Register
Nowra forum on helping the yes campaign attracts nearly 200 people

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:29am
Jerrinja tribal leader Ron Carberry, pictured with John Bolt giving a welcome to country, raised plenty of concerns during the forum organised by Yes Together. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A Nowra meeting called to help ensure a "yes" vote at the voice referendum later this year has uncovered deep divisions about the issue.

