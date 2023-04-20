A Nowra meeting called to help ensure a "yes" vote at the voice referendum later this year has uncovered deep divisions about the issue.
Close to 200 people attended the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre meeting organised by Together Yes to promote the "yes" vote.
Yet while the meeting was focused on using kitchen table conversations with friends and family members to encourage support for the Indigenous Voice to Paliament, concerns were raised by members of the Jerrinja community.
Tribal leader Ron Carberry said while he felt he had an obligation as an Aboriginal person to support the voice referendum, it was okay for people to vote against it if the model did not stack up.
"I do not want people to vote on sympathy grounds, I want them to vote on substance, on merit," he said.
Mr Carberry dismissed the voice as "tokenistic" and feared it would become just another umbrella group like the State Land Council taking away the sovereignty of groups like his.
"Why can't we have that autonomy? Why can't we control our own destiny?" he asked.
Mr Carberry said no-one involved in the voice process had met with the Jerrinja community to get any feedback or offer any consultation.
"They should have come down and met with all of us," he said.
Mr Carberry said putting information on websites or social media did not amount to consultation as many people, particularly the elders, did not use that technology.
"We're right on the bottom rung of the hierarchy," he said.
And still there were many questions to be answered, he said, including "How is it going to work for us, how is it going to affect us?"
Others from the Jerrinja community raised concerns about being left out of the process, and about white people making decisions with Australia's original inhabitants.
One asked how the referendum would "help us get respect from any of you", while another claimed, "We are not a topic for every non-Indigenous person to discuss with their friends."
The gathering was chaired by Victorian Women's Council executive director Mary Crooks, who helped develop the kitchen table method for building support for a cause.
That called on supporters to hold meetings at their homes of 10 friends of family members, to calmly and respectfully discuss the voice referendum.
She said Together Yes would provide information and material to help that discussion, and an effort to help convince the soft "yes" and soft "no" voters to support the proposal.
"We need Australians to vote yes," Ms Crooks said.
"We can't afford to have this referendum fail - it will not be great for our country."
Ms Crooks said the referendum campaign was based on the results from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which proposed a process of voice, treaty and truth.
She urged people to "not get caught up in all the noise and debate about design", and focus instead on two key questions.
"Do we honour first nations occupants of this country for millennia?
"And can we find a way in our government structure in this nation to stop the failure of policies because they're imposed from above, and they haven't been based on true and deep listening to the needs and issues of Indigenous people all over the country?"
Ms Crooks said the voice would also bring in "a level of political accountability", and result in political leaders listening more closely to Indigenous communities.
Among the people attending the forum was Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
She said it was "important that all people are listened to and views are heard on the voice".
"The reality is constitutional recognition through a voice is about two things - recognition and consultation," Mrs Phillips said.
"Recognition of the 65,000 years of shared history and continuous connection to this land by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"Consultation through voice, because listening to communities leads to better policies and better outcomes."
