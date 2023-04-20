A man in his 40s has suffered leg and back injuries after he was struck by a car while cycling on the Princes Highway north of Berry,
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at Broughton about 8.15am on Thursday.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.
He is in a serious condition.
The male driver of the car, a Mazda BT-50, was taken from the scene for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
One of two northbound lanes remain closed and traffic is heavy approaching the scene.
