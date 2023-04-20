South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Natural disaster recovery repairs at Barrengarry and Cambewarra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists have been advised to expect delays on Moss Vale Road due to repair work. Picture supplied.
Motorists have been advised to expect delays on Moss Vale Road due to repair work. Picture supplied.

Repair work on Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry and Cambewarra mountains is being carried out over two days.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.