Repair work on Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry and Cambewarra mountains is being carried out over two days.
Work to repair cracks in the road surface between Bunkers Hill Road and Manning Lookout Road at Barrengarry Mountain will be carried out from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, April 26.
This work will involve applying a hot bitumen mix to cracks in the road, making a smoother surface for motorists and reducing the chance of further damage to the road.
READ MORE:
Specialist geotechnical design contractors will also conduct further investigations at a site requiring repair on the southern approach of Cambewarra Mountain on Thursday, April 27.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place at these sites for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.