The South Coast Blaze came up clutch in a gutsy win over the GWS Fury in a down-to-the-wire affair last night (April 19).
While the Blaze came out of the gates on fire, the game would be neck and neck heading into the final minutes of play, with South Coast doing just enough to hold on and win 49-46.
There was an observable energy in the girls right from the tip, after two weeks off, they looked ready and willing to do whatever they needed to do to win.
They rallied to a four point lead early, but a series of miscues would see the Fury tie it back up, but GS Kristina Brice would wreck havoc in the latter half of the quarter allowing the Blaze to build a solid lead, 19-10.
The second quarter was a disjointed one for both sides, with the Fury again rallying back through four unanswered goals. The Blaze would regain some cohesion in the back end to pull their lead back out to seven as the halftime whistle blew.
At the half the Blaze lead 28-21 over the Fury.
The third quarter was all about defensive intensity, with Sharnee Behr and Tegan Holland leading the charge as they personally forced multiple errors from the Fury.
It was still a relatively close affair, with the Fury only sitting one run behind, but the patience in attack the Blaze showed allowed to maintain a level of control. They would lead 42-35 at the end of three.
In quarter four, a number of offensive calls against the Blaze saw the Fury close the gap considerably as they mounted their comeback.
It was messy and frantic on both sides, as the want and desire for victory was evident for both teams. The Fury would cut the margin to just three but it would be too little too late and the Blaze would hold on to win 49-46.
Speaking on the win, Blaze coach Marji Parr said she was happy with how her side played.
"I was pleased with the way we started the game and our connections on court," she said.
"I'm really impressed with how our team is starting to understand our on court behaviours which will help in coming rounds."
