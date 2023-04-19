South Coast Register
Illawarra will see a small glimpse of the solar eclipse

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:35am
University of Wollongong Associate Professor Nicholas Jones with a telescope projecting the sun onto a board. Picture by Adam McLean
University of Wollongong Associate Professor Nicholas Jones with a telescope projecting the sun onto a board. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra will see a small glimpse of a solar eclipse on Thursday, April 20, with Western Australia experiencing a total solar eclipse.

