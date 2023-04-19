Men are often encouraged to take better care of their health.
And Rotary is making it easier to do that by hosting a Men's Health Rural Education Van during visits to the South Coast and Shoalhaven next week.
The purpose-built van is staffed by a male nurse Bill Power, who offers health advice and screening services for blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes free of charge, with results provided immediately.
It will be located at Kiama's old fire station in Terralong Street on Monday, April 24and Wednesday, April 26, before moving to the Berry Men's Shed in North Street on Thursday, April 27.
On Friday and Saturday April 28 and 29 the van will be in the parking lot at South Nowra's HomeCo.
The visits will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.
The van is an initiative of Rotary Clubs of NSW and is generously sponsored by Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution.
Its simple tests can aid early identification of potential health issues, helping to treat them before they become too serious.
