The Bomaderry Tigers have dispatched of the Figtree Kangaroos in their opening round match of the 2023 South Coast AFL season at the Nowra Showground.
While the first grade Bomaderry Tigers side might look vastly different to the team they fielded last year, with 11 changes to the team that made the grand final in 2022, they looked like just as strong in Saturday's clash.
The side was bolstered by an incredibly strong effort in the two final quarters that saw them glide to a 76-43 victory.
It was an ugly start for both sides, with the injury bug plaguing the Tigers as both Gavin Costain and Andrew Ellis would suffer injuries and forced the team to adjust on the fly.
The Tigers, despite the injury concerns, led 25-12 at quarter time.
The Kangaroos fought back in the second quarter and put tremendous pressure on the Tigers'defence as they worked to whittle the score down.
A late goal allowed the Bomaderry players to breathe a sigh of relief as they went into main-break up 34-30.
Defence dictated the third period as both sides look determined to keep it a hard fought low scoring affair.
The Tigers remained resilient, however, and were able to secure some late points to increase their lead heading into the final break.
The Tigers would erupt in the final period of play, they kicked five straight goals giving them momentum across the park to run in what was a statement win by the end.
Jack Boxsell was voted the players' player for the match.
The final score was Bomaderry 76 (12-4), Figtree 43 (7-1).
In division two the Tigers didn't disappoint either as they ran home a 49 (7-7) - 28 (3-10) win over Figtree.
Newcomer Sam Kingston was applauded for his play in the match, with Corey Radley, Sam McGowan, Hew Colless, Jack Carter, Lachlan Almond, Thomas Joy, Clint Gardner, Leslie Wardale, James Biggs and Matt Lovatt all recognised for their strong efforts.
The Bomaderry Tigers women's side, they would unfortunately go down 9 (1-3) - 40 (6-4) in their clash against Figtree but the scoreboard hardly reflected the efforts they showed on the day.
Seven different women played their first ever game of AFL on the weekend, with the side showing great energy from the jump led by captain Bella Halls.
A second half run would propel Figtree ahead but there is a lot to be excited about with this side.
Izzy McConville and vice captain Amy Abby were recognised as the best players in the match.
