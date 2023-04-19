From next month if you need a PCR test for COVID you'll need to go to a GP.
The NSW government will close all 160-plus PCR testing sites across the state on May 13.
That includes a number of pop-up clinics in the Illawarra and South Coast - from drive-through sites at Bulli Showgrounds and Kembla Street in Wollongong to clinics in Kiama, Ulladulla and Nowra.
The decision follows a stark decrease in demand, Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"Since January we've seen a significant reduction in demand for PCR testing driven by changes in health recommendations, testing behaviour and increased access to rapid antigen tests (RATs)," Mr Park said.
"Over the next few weeks, we will be transitioning to a new model of COVID testing to support the current and future needs of the community."
The free clinics have cost the state about $12 million this year alone, so there's an economic factor at play, too.
"That's money that ... needs to go into health services across NSW," Mr Park said.
He thanked healthcare staff for their tireless dedication throughout the pandemic.
The move means NSW falls in line with all other Australian states and territories.
Tests would remain free for vulnerable people and those on healthcare cards, Mr Park said today, but others after a PCR test will need to visit a GP to get a referral to a pathology clinic.
The state's Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the majority of people found RATs the most convenient option but advised people most at risk of severe COVID to get a PCR test.
"PCR testing requested by a medical or nurse practitioner will continue to be available at private pathology services with a referral form," Dr Chant said.
"This will ensure effective, fast diagnosis so those who are most at risk are able to get timely access to anti-viral therapies."
The state will continue to provide free access to RATs. This includes the distribution of tests through health settings, non-government organisations, local councils, and Service NSW centres.
