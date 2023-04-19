South Coast Register
Richard Mullan has connections to Nowra and Shellharbour

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 12:09pm
Police are trying to locate Richard Mullan after warrants were issued for his arrest. Picture supplied.
Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for alleged break and enter offences in Wollongong.

Richard Mullan, aged 45, has connections to areas including Nowra and Shellharbour, and is also known to frequent Wollongong and Macquarie Fields.

