Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for alleged break and enter offences in Wollongong.
Richard Mullan, aged 45, has connections to areas including Nowra and Shellharbour, and is also known to frequent Wollongong and Macquarie Fields.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of medium build, with a shaved head and brown eyes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.