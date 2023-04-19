The first round of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield has arrived and it brought with it a string of both entertaining and surprising results.
It appears that it's going to be a very entertaining year of football in the Shoalhaven as all teams eye potential premiership glory.
Let's catch you up on every game of the first round.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have gotten off to a strong start in a come-from-behind victory against the Illaroo Kangaroos in the first game of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
It was a tightly contested first half at Sharman Park before Illaroo would be gifted an open shot off a Milton miscue.
The ball would end up at the feet of Josh Woods who would send a cracker past the Milton goalkeeper to put Illaroo up 1-0.
Milton would respond soon after a brilliant initial strike by Jaxon Scholtz was finished off with a follow through by Chris Karacsonyi to tie the game at 1-1 right at the halftime whistle.
That goal flipped the momentum of the game with Milton starting the second half looking very confident. Both sides again had several shots on goal, but it would be Milton who would take the lead after securing a penalty in the box.
Nathan Avery stepped up and calmly buried the shot at the 60 minute mark to give Milton the 2-1 lead which would stand until the final whistle.
Speaking on the win, Panthers coach Nick Palagyi said, "We spoke at halftime about tightening up our distribution, restricting their ability to transition forward quickly and needing to control the space behind our defence more effectively."
"The boys did this really well, we had much more control in the second half and were much more dangerous going forward. It was a good result but our ceiling is much higher than we showed in this match."
Speaking on Illaroo he said, "They are much stronger this year and will be a real handful for everyone all season."
Milton will look to make it two in a row this weekend against Shoalhaven United, while Illaroo will hope to bounce back against the Heads Sharks.
Huskisson have shown they will again be a force in the 2023 season with a strong 3-0 win over the Bomaderry Tigers.
The Tigers come into the year having lost 13 members of their first grade team from the year prior. With such a big roster overhaul the team is heading into a transitional year for the club.
For the Seagulls, they have retained the majority of the team from a year prior, with already strong chemistry on and off the field, it was always going to be a tough first match for the Tigers.
It was a reasonably competitive first half between the two sides, but conditioning took over in the second half and saw Huskisson role to the final margin of 3-0.
Thomas Van Oploo, Jayden Lee and Gary Neimeier all got on the board for Huskisson in the match.
Speaking on the loss, Tigers' Chris Reminis said, "It was a tough match for sure, we gave it our all but out fitness isn't at a first grade level yet and we died off early in the second half."
"I thought we defended pretty well at times but a few lapses of concentration led to goals."
"On a positive note, the squad has shown some progress already but there is definitely more work to be done."
Reminis commended Brodie Chapman for his excellent performance on the day, "he had a blinder for us and impressed all game."
The Tigers will have a bye next week, while Huskisson will look to make it two-in-a-row in a battle with the Culburra Cougars.
The Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks have sent a statement to the rest of the competition with a strong 5-0 win over the Culburra Cougars.
Last year's first seed Sharks showed that they are no less strong this year, even with a slightly different looking team.
For Culburra they have lost several players that played key roles for the side in their strong run last year.
Cristian Page and Gavin Dostal both notched a double in the match while Chris Priest also got in the scoring column.
Page and Dostal put a ton of pressure on Culburra's goal, securing three goals between them by halftime.
Culburra put up an admirable effort on the defensive end, but unfortunately couldn't string together any consistency on the attack, which put little pressure on the Heads defence.
Speaking on the win, Heads' Kim Leonard said "it was a good start to the season for us."
"The field at Culburra was pretty soggy but the sun was out, it was not conducive to an attractive game of football."
"Nash Hay and Cristian Page were strong for us and really controlled the centre of the park."
Heads will look to make it two in a row next week in a clash with Illaroo on their home ground. While Culburra will look to rebound in a clash with Huskisson on their home ground.
Shoalhaven United strolled to a strong 5-1 victory over the newly promoted Sussex Inlet Seahawks over the weekend, with the Bears appearing to be a much improved side in 2023.
It was a very hotly contested first half for both sides as defense dictated the pace of the game, as neither side was able to get on the board.
The second half was a completely different story however as United would run in five goals, to carry them to their win.
Michael Green was the first to attack netting a goal at the 58 minute mark, Alex Dicker notched a double in the game, while Luke Kellett and Nick Hotchin each netted one.
For Sussex Inlet, Josh Cawthorne would secure a goal for his side.
Reflecting on the win, United's Billy Wallington said he couldn't have asked for much more in their first clash.
"It was a good first hit out of the season, we moved the ball around well and created a lot of opportunities," he said.
"We have a lot of young guys coming through this year with five of our starting 11 debuting for first grade."
"I was most impressed with how we were switching the play and creating a lot of chances out wide."
Wallington commended the performances of Taylor Clifton at centre back and Lincoln Berry in the middle of the park.
"Berry did really well keeping the ball and picking a pass," Wallington said.
"There's still a long way to go of course but we are getting good numbers to training and everyone is keen and ready to put in 100 per cent."
United will look to keep the good times rolling in a meeting with the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, while Sussex Inlet will search for their first win against the reigning champion St Georges Basin Dragons who had the bye last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.