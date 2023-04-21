South Coast Register
Australian Seabird & Turtle Rescue, Tangaroa Blue playing a part

By Marion Williams
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:30am
Australian Seabird & Turtle Rescue volunteer Kristen Vickery rescuing a pelican that became entangled in fishing line near Merimbula's Spencer Park on the weekend of April 15/16. Picture by Glenn Merrick
Bermagui's Karen Joynes is passionate about marine wildlife and lifting awareness of the many ways that people can help keep them from harm.

