South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven Mariners win one and lose one in opening round clashes

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Mariners fifth grade side. Picture supplied
The Shoalhaven Mariners fifth grade side. Picture supplied

The Shoalhaven Mariners have opened their batting accounts securing one win and one loss in their opening round clashes of the 2023 Illawarra League Baseball season.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.