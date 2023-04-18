The Shoalhaven Mariners have opened their batting accounts securing one win and one loss in their opening round clashes of the 2023 Illawarra League Baseball season.
The fourth grade Mariners got their season off to a strong start in a clash with the Wollongong Cardinals at Ison Park on Saturday.
With a brief downpour before the game it was going to make the first fielding innings for Mariners interesting which caused a couple of errors allowing Cardinals to put 2 run on the board straight away.
Cardinals starting pitcher Craig Bonham started the game strong striking out two of the Mariners first three batters not letting Mariners score.
Second inning first time pitcher Jayden Brain got handed the pitching duties and did a commendable job. With a nice double play between Stuart Raymond and Zac Douglas the Cardinals were only able to put one other run on the board.
READ MORE:
Bonham continued to pitch well and block the Mariners from getting on the board.
But at the bottom of the innings the Mariners bats came alive as they secured five hits and consequently three runs tying up the game.
The tie was short lived with Cardinals putting a run on the board quickly.
This caused a pitching change for Mariners bringing on Austin Raymond who shut down the innings not allowing any more runs.
At the bottom of the fourth innings the Mariners took the lead for the first time bringing two runs across the plate leading 5-4.
The last inning Cardinals responded with a run tying up the game once again with Mariners to bat.
With some clutch hitting and smart base running Mariners put the winning run across the plate having a walk off win 6-5.
Double hit of the day went to Jayden Brain, with singles going to Bruce Jones (2), Brian Cremin (2), Austin Raymond, Zac Douglas, Stuart Raymond, Andrew Pearson and Matt Moore.
Pitching Duties
Mariners started in the field with Ben Quiney on the mound.
After three pitches, the Mariners had a great start with two outs. One of those being an outstanding catch in the outfield by new comer Jack Pritchett.
Unfortunately from there some costly errors in the field by Mariners let Cardinals take 8 unearned runs across the plate.
Some nice pitching from Cardinals pitcher Nathan Kirkwood who shut the innings down quickly with three up and three down.
Second innings Mariners performed better in the field with some nice plays, but once again the costly mistakes hurt Mariners on the scoreboard allowing Cardinals another five runs.
Third innings Mariners had a pitching change with Stuart Raymond on the mound.
A nice catch from short stop Mackenzie Mannix and good play from Carmen Wallace-Mitchell shutting the Cardinals down quickly allowing Cardinals only one run.
Bottom of the third innings was Mariners first run with hits coming from youngster Mackenzie Mannix and Chris Keith.
Fourth innings was Mariners best not allowing any runs in with a sharp double play from Stuart Raymond and Chris Keith.
In the fifth and final inning Mariners performed well in field again only allowing another one run, Jack Pritchett had an outstanding day taking another catch in left field.
The bottom of the fifth inning Mariners had their best innings with the bats as they brought in three runs.
The lop sided scoreline to Cardinals 15-4 didn't reflect how close the game was.
Especially by the Mariners with a lot of the players playing their first game of baseball.
Hits went to Mackenzie Mannix, Jack Pritchett, Ben Quiney, Garry Webster and Chris Keith.
Pitching Duties
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.