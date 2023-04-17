A new school has been officially opened at Nowra Hill.
But this is not the run of the mill educational institution.
The William Campbell College is a special assistance school, designed for children who have suffered trauma in their childhood.
Founder Bill Campbell said the new facility had been designed to meet the needs of children who had suffered various types of abuse and neglect, and as a result found it difficult to cope with mainstream schooling.
He said that included children who had missed a lot of school, making it hard to cope not only with lessons, but also with the curriculum and the process of attending school.
For those children, "The only way they can feel safe is to not be there," Mr Campbell said.
That can lead to truancy, withdrawing, acting as a class clown, suspension and even expulsion.
And Mr Campbell warned it was among the first steps to getting in trouble with the law, and even spending time in jail.
He said that was why it was so important to take action before it was too late, instilling in children a love of learning that was powerful enough to overcome the earlier trauma.
"This idea of this school it's a therapeutic type of teaching and learning," he explained.
Mr Campbell said the school was based on classes of 10 children, so each student could receive give plenty of face to face time and individual care.
The school is located on the William Campbell Foundation's farm at Nowra Hill, which Mr Campbell described as "a beautiful setting".
He said students would take advantage of that setting by spending time out of the classroom.
"We want to make their learning exciting for them, and also adventurous too because of the farm, so we do a lot of outdoors teaching," he said.
The school has opened with two classrooms, and after having its first intake of students at the start of the year is building its numbers to the capacity of 20 over the next few months.
Mr Campbell said the school had started with a focus on primary school children, before expanding into high school.
The first two classes of primary school-aged children have been built in the first stage of the school's development, with Mr Campbell saying there would be two more stages built over the next four to five years to cater for high school children.
"It's great learning opportunity for them," he said.
"Already in the first term we've had wonderful success with the children we have."
While the plan was to help children transition back into mainstream schools, Mr Campbell said that would depend on the child.
He said if any went back to mainstream schooling but struggled to cope, they would be welcomed back to the college.
Mr Campbell said opening the school was the realisation of a dream he had held for more than 20 years.
It had its genesis in his childhood when he and his siblings spent years in institutions and children's homes, yet he was separated from his sisters and prevented from contacting them.
That led to him creating the foundation that established family homes where sibling groups could be cared for together and stay as a family.
He used one of those homes in 2010 in his first effort to establish a school, and while it achieved great results while running for four years, it eventually closed down because funding was not available to create permanent school buildings.
