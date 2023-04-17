There was plenty of tweeting at Shoalhaven High School's auditorium on Sunday, April 16, but it had nothing to do with social media.
Instead it was the Shoalhaven Avicultural Society's annual bird sale, turning the school's auditorium into the region's biggest aviary.
Hundreds of people turned up to take part in the huge sale, with sellers and buyers from all over the state.
From tiny colourful finches and the ever-popular canaries and budgies, to large African grey parrots and macaws, there was something for everyone.
The sale even featured seed for all bird varieties, hand-made cages and carry boxes, tags, veterinary supplies and more.
It was the first time the sale had been held at the school, moving from its usual location at the PCYC next door.
Society president Ray Faulds said he was happy with the number of people who attended the event, and the number of birds that were sold.
"I'm very happy with the way it went, in our first time at the high school," Mr Faulds said.
He said the number of sellers was down slightly, "but the number of the general public coming through was great".
Money raised during the save will be used to help youth programs.
