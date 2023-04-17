We called it the "Gateway Drug", for it was and still is for some, the start of of the destruction of their lifes and for that of their families. They are no longer content with the euphoric and consuming feeling of unreality that marijuana envelopes them with so their brain sends out signals that it requires a deeper and stronger depth of this euphoric feeling due to the brains normal functions being scrambled by the use of marijuana. And the more that it is used the worse and more severe that reliance becomes, but now not just on marijuana but on stronger more desructive drugs, ICE, Crystal Methamphetamine, Coke, Cocaine. etc.