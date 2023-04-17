I read with educated interest the letter from the Grumpy young Green (SCR March 15) in answer to Glenn Ellard's article about the ridiculous proposal by the Greens to legalise Cannabis. In the past I headed up a Rotary Commitee for three years called DAVS, Drugs, Alcohol, Violence, Suicide, Abatement Committee. I also worked with Kids off the street in Sydney for a period of six years also as voluntary chairman of the Inner West Life Eduaction commitee. So one could say that I was at the frontline in regards to issues relating to the use of drugs and the insidious life-destroying toll that they took, not only on the user but their families as well.
Within this time period I saw people as young as 12 die from the use of drugs, families torn apart because one or more of their children had become lost to drugs. I guess you could say "I saw it all". Young adults that used to be in charge of their faculties had lost all sense of reason and found it hard to make sensible conversation, they had no motivation, no sense of reality or purpose in life other than drugs. An extremely high percentage, 78 per cent of these people started out their drug-related life smoking marijuana.
We called it the "Gateway Drug", for it was and still is for some, the start of of the destruction of their lifes and for that of their families. They are no longer content with the euphoric and consuming feeling of unreality that marijuana envelopes them with so their brain sends out signals that it requires a deeper and stronger depth of this euphoric feeling due to the brains normal functions being scrambled by the use of marijuana. And the more that it is used the worse and more severe that reliance becomes, but now not just on marijuana but on stronger more desructive drugs, ICE, Crystal Methamphetamine, Coke, Cocaine. etc.
We would see a new young person that was identified as being at risk and tell them where they were headed, we would give them the tools to help them understand and show them the undisputed evidence of where they would more than likely end up. We would introduce them to other young people who had been down the path that they were on so that they could see the damage that drugs had done by simply starting on the so called recreational drug marijuana.
There are extremely well-documented facts that show just how insidious and destructive marijuana is. I have seen its affect on a person after four months because it takes away your body's normal functions. Your brain becomes stagnant, it slows your body down, the brain slows down then eventualy stops the production of normal neurotransmitters, Noradrenalin, Serotonin, and Dopomine. The three main chemicals that help one think, reason, smile, cohesively talk and carry out normal converstion, walk, run and move in a coordinated fashion, drive a vehicle safely, and carry out one's work skills in a competent and resourceful manner.
I have seen first hand a young fellow who was a wonderful athlete and a representative basketbal player, who after just five months of smoking marijuana could not smile properly because the muscles in his cheeks no longer functioned properly, his motor functions were depleted so he became just an average basketbal player. He was lucky and so were we because we, his family and our small team "GOT HIM BACK".
He was one of the lucky ones that was strong enough and had strong support around him to "bring him home" so to speak. Unfortunately there are thousands that are not as strong nor do they have the support around them to see where they are headed. Just from smoking marijuana. Marijuna is a fat-based drug that is identifiable a week after it is used. It takes only one cone or cigarette to give a positive reading, as the residual fat content stays within the blood stream longer than most other drugs. So do not let anyone tell you that marijuana is just a recreational "DRUG", a passive "DRUG", a Harmless "DRUG".
It has been the precursor for the destruction of thousands of young and adult lives and while ever we have so called intelligent people espousing and believing in the use of this "DRUG" obviously without understanding the destruction that it has and will continue to cause, as a society we will continue to pick up the pieces from the personal destruction and accompanying carnage that it causes to the community. So the Greens want to legalise marijuna? They may as well legalise all prohibited drugs at the same time!
I made it to the dawn parade
With some pretence of care,
A soldier to the ranks had strayed
From his hospice chair.
When slowed the shining motored spokes
That bore the old and weak,
A watcher from the borders broke
And kissed the hero's cheek.
A smile rode the digger's nod
And pride glowed on his guise,
But love of comrades called to God
Was cloistered in his eyes.
Maybe while the ingrate paused
There in valour's hand,
I saw that war had failed to flaw
The nobility of man.
Well Done Australia for joining with 130 countries to seek an opinion on climate change and associated human rights from the highest court in the international legal system. This request for an opinion was born in a University in Vanuatu, a small low lying island in the Pacific, that has been recently devastated by huge cyclones. Vulnerable countries to climate change urgently need to know their legal rights including what access they may have to compensation from other countries causing human induced climate change. Although not legally binding a successful request for an opinion to be sought from the International Court Of Justice may well provide the pathway to finding the answers sought.
