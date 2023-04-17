South Coast Register
Mailbox April 26, 2023

Updated July 11 2023 - 1:36pm, first published April 17 2023 - 11:07am
Kim von Prott was the lone bagpiper playing while wreaths were laid at the Greenwell Point Anzac Day service. Picture by Glenn Ellard
'I saw it all'

I read with educated interest the letter from the Grumpy young Green (SCR March 15) in answer to Glenn Ellard's article about the ridiculous proposal by the Greens to legalise Cannabis. In the past I headed up a Rotary Commitee for three years called DAVS, Drugs, Alcohol, Violence, Suicide, Abatement Committee. I also worked with Kids off the street in Sydney for a period of six years also as voluntary chairman of the Inner West Life Eduaction commitee. So one could say that I was at the frontline in regards to issues relating to the use of drugs and the insidious life-destroying toll that they took, not only on the user but their families as well.

