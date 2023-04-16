South Coast Register
Mailbox April 19, 2023

Updated July 11 2023 - 1:37pm, first published April 17 2023 - 9:08am
Fantastic views are available from the Three Trails Walk, outside Kangaroo Valley. Picture by Glenn Ellard
What's the cost to ratepayers?

While some households are finding it a struggle to pay their Shoalhaven City Council rates and with council crying poor, is it just bad, mismanaged administration? Yet money can be found for a conference in Western Australia. Madam Mayor, four councillors and staff we request utter transparency. Do ratepayers figure out how much this trip cost via the Bush Telegraph or South Coast Register? Or do we ask the Auditor General? As shareholders we have the right to know the total cost?

