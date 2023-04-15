South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Craig and Dianne Perry's family pay tribute following fatal crash on Barton Highway on Good Friday

Steve Evans
Sarah Basford Canales
By Steve Evans, and Sarah Basford Canales
April 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Samantha Perry, Jennifer Gouge, Luke Perry and Matthew Perry have been left devastated by the Good Friday crash that claimed the lives of their parents Dianne and Craig Perry, inset. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Siblings Samantha Perry, Jennifer Gouge, Luke Perry and Matthew Perry have been left devastated by the Good Friday crash that claimed the lives of their parents Dianne and Craig Perry, inset. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The couple who died in the crash on the Barton Highway on Friday were the kindest, most loving parents anybody could wish for, according to their children.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.