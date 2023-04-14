Two car collision on Princes Highway at Bewong

The two cars occupants did not receive any injuries from the crash, and the vehicles were towed away from the scene.
Police have confirmed that the road should open as normal now that the vehicles have been moved.
Update - 5:10pm
Two cars have reportedly collided on the Princes Highway near Bewong at Bottle Brush Avenue.
The incident occurred at 3:52pm today, and has caused traffic to slow in both directions.
Emergency services, Transport NSW and a tow truck are all currently on scene, with NSW Police directing traffic.
Those on the road are being warned to exercise caution while driving and to expect delays.
More information to come.
