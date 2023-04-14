South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two car collision on Princes Highway at Bewong

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:14pm, first published April 14 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ambulance Service. File image.
NSW Ambulance Service. File image.

The two cars occupants did not receive any injuries from the crash, and the vehicles were towed away from the scene.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.