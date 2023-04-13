Free feed Fridays are starting in Ulladulla on April 14.
People who are homeless or doing it tough are being offered a chance to get free food from The Cup n Cake n Co cafe in Ulladulla's Eastside Mall from 2pm.
The initiative is being organised by Independence Ulladulla, which supports workers at the cafe, with assistance coming from the local Woolworths store.
Independence Ulladulla's team leader for supported employment, Shannon Burchmore, said her NDIS clients were preparing chicken and sweet corn soup, chicken and vegetable soup, and roast chicken with roast vegetables for first of the free feed Fridays.
She said the Safe Waters homeless service had asked for meals, and had helped spread the word to others in the community.
Ms Burchmore said the initiative was aimed at making life a little easier for people in need, while also helping her clients develop skills.
"It's not much but it teaches empathy to the guys I employ in supported employment, and just to show them that there's more out there than what they know," she said.
"And kindness - it's better to be kind."
Ms Burchmore said she was hoping to have areas opened where people could sit, socialise and eat the food while it was still hot.
"There's a couple of guys in cars who say they have to eat it when it's hot because they've got no way to reheat food, so it's better for them to come and eat it here as well," she said.
Food is expected to be available until 8pm, but ahead of the first free food Friday, Ms Burchmore said she would have to see how things went, and what the demand was.
But she said the offer of a hot meal was open to anyone in need.
"It's just about kindness," Ms Burchmore said.
Hot food could also be take to people in need who did not have access to transport, Ms Burchmore added.
"If they need it we're happy to help out in any way we can," she said.
Ms Burchmore encouraged anyone struggling with rising costs of living or the housing crisis to attend, and said anyone wanting help to get food to someone in need could contact her on 0404 866 650.
