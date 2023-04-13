If you are looking to fill up your school holidays schedule here's another thing you can add to the list.
Shoalhaven Basketball Association has announced that it will be running several free basketball clinics next week for the up and coming athletes of the Shoalhaven wanting to give the sport a try.
The Youth League Men are giving back to the club and will be running three clinics on Tuesday, April 18.
Then there will be two Basketball NSW (BNSW) 'I am a Girl' clinics later in the week.
The first will be held at Tomerong Indoor Sports Centre on April 20 and then the next day April 21 at Bomaderry Indoor Sports Centre.
Three on three games will be held after both of the BNSW clinics.
The sessions are open to everyone and no level of basketball experience is required to attend.
The sessions will be segmented with multiple coaches to tailor the activities to different skills levels.
These free clinics provide a perfect basis to develop your skills and learn from experienced players across the region.
Players are encouraged to bring friends along and make it even more fun.
If you are interested in attending you can find more information here.
