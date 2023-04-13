South Coast Register
Gerringong Lions and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets set for tough Group 7 clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:00pm
Gerringong's Jake Taylor (left) and Jet's captain/coach Adam Quinlan (right). Pictures by Game Face Photography and David Hall.
The Gerringong Lions and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will each be looking to tack on another two points this weekend in what is set to be a tough clash at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.

