The Gerringong Lions and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will each be looking to tack on another two points this weekend in what is set to be a tough clash at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
Both teams have impressed so far in this shortened season as they look to continue the momentum this Saturday, April 15.
Jets coach Adam Quinlan said he's been incredibly "impressed" with his team so far and the attitude in which they've approached the game this season.
"I've been very happy with the team so far," he said.
"Everything I've asked of them they've done so I can't ask for anything more than that."
"The effort from everyone has been the most impressive part and its been rewarded so far."
Looking to the weekend, it will be another tough challenge going up against the always formidable Gerringong Lions.
Quinlan said the team is remaining focused and only worrying about the things they can control.
"Obviously it's going to be a very tough game this weekend, they've (Gerringong) been one of the top teams for many years now," he said.
"We are focused on ourselves and trying to improve our own game because to be a top consistent side we are going to need to keep improving."
Lions coach Scott Stewart spoke highly of the Quinlan-coached Jets squad ahead of their weekend meeting.
"I'm expecting a tough match. I was really impressed with their win against Jamberoo, they defended their line well and scored some quality tries," he said.
"They have two former NRL players in Adam Quinlan and Dylan Farrell who are really smart players surrounded by some enthusiastic young blokes."
Stewart said the Lions are going to need to be patient on the weekend and work hard for field position.
He also said he was unimpressed with his side's defensive performance in their loss with the Stingrays last round and said there need to be significant improvements in that area ahead of Saturday.
"We weren't prepared to do the hard stuff and it showed," he said.
"We pride ourselves on our defence and that is something we need to get back to."
"They (Jets) look like a team that can score from anywhere on the park if you aren't on your game."
Quinlan said the key for the Jets will be to get off to a strong start as they debut at their home ground at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
"Getting off to a good start in our first home game will be key and obviously our defence needs to be up to it with Gerringong's quality attack," he said.
With talented squads across the park for both sides, it's set to be a truly entertaining clash, and one that could really go either way.
This match will kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday, April 15.
