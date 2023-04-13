South Coast Register
Eileen Scriven recreates the Queen's wedding cake for her 10th win

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 1:00pm
The recreation of Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake, that saw Milton's Eileen Scriven again win best entry in the Royal Easter Show's cake decorating section. Picture supplied.
Milton cake decorator-extraordinare Eileen Scriven has done it again - winning best exhibit in the cake decorating section for the tenth time.

