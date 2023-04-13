South Coast Register
Great effort from local team at Sydney's Royal Easter Show

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 10:30am
The team representing Milton in the Young Farmers Challenge at the Royal Easter Show - Brittany Anderson, Bill Joyce-Briggs, Todd Anderson and Leah Ingold. Picture supplied.
A team representing the Milton Show Society has finished a close second in the Young Farmers' Challenge at the Royal Easter Show.

