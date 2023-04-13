A team representing the Milton Show Society has finished a close second in the Young Farmers' Challenge at the Royal Easter Show.
The team comprising Leah Ingold, Bill Joyce-Briggs, Brittany Anderson and Todd Anderson beat Camden in the heats before going down to Goulburn in the final.
Team member Brittany Anderson said all four were on the Milton Show committee, and earned the right to compete in Sydney after winning their local event.
In Sydney the rankings were decided by answers to a quiz, resulting in the Milton crew facing Camden first up.
Ms Anderson said there were lots of components to the challenge designed to build teamwork and simulate situations that could be faced on a farm, including a vet challenge, walking a wooden plank, and starting a water pump to use fire-fighting equipment.
READ MORE:
There were six activities in the heat, she said, and "The first run-though was quite interesting."
More components looking at first aid, fire fighting and pushing a 200kg wool bale were added for the final.
"It was a great opportunity and experience," Ms Anderson said.
"It was a fun activity to do."
She said the team members were determined to go one better next year.
"We'll start training together for next year, maybe we'll go to a few shows together to prepare," Ms Anderson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.