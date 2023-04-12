Lynne continues to knit the Royal ribbons together

Nowra's Lynne Grady has claimed first and second places in the Royal Easter Show's handicrafts section.
But her win with a crocheted scarf and second place with a knitted vest were not her first at the show.
Mrs Grady said she had been entering the Royal Easter Show since 2000, with her first blue ribbon awarded in 2003.
It is among the ribbons and championships from local shows and those further afield that cover a wall of Mrs Grady's home.
And it has all come despite Mrs Grady at one stage believing knitting was too difficult to learn.
She said she was 12 or 13 when her mother tried to teach her to knit.
"I said I cant do what she did, but she said 'There's no such thing as can't'," Mrs Grady recalled.
"So I thought I's start and it worked out really good."
She said knitting had become something close to an obsession.
"I live by it - every day all day," Mrs Grady said.
"I just can't leave it alone - it I go anywhere it's always with me, if I'm travelling it's always there."
While results in Sydney had varied, she said this was one of her more successful years with a first and second from the six pieces she entered, and the other four all included in displays of the top five entries of the different categories.
While plenty of clothes and other items are being knitted and crocheted, Mrs Grady said not a lot was designed for specific people.
"I just do it, and if they want them they can have the clothes," she said.
Mrs Grady also tutors in knitting and crocheting.
She said some of the work she creates uses patterns out of books, while she also makes up patterns for other pieces.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
