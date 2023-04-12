Lynne continues to knit the Royal ribbons together

South Coast Register
Lynne Grady scores a win and a second place at the Royal Easter Show

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:51am, first published April 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Nowra's Lynne Grady with some of the ribbons her knitting and crocheting has been awarded over the years. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Nowra's Lynne Grady has claimed first and second places in the Royal Easter Show's handicrafts section.

