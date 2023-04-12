The Together Yes campaign is rolling into Nowra next week, supporting the yes vote in the referendum about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
A community information session is being held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from 12.30 to 2pm on Wednesday, April 19.
And it came about only after a concerted effort from a group of Shoalhaven residents.
One of them, North Nowra's Raul Arregui, said Together Yes was running information sessions in major cities throughout the nation, but had no plans to visit Nowra.
However a campaign from Shoalhaven residents led to the organisation including a Nowra stop on its way to Canberra.
Mr Arregui said it took "a lot of push" to get the Nowra information session happening.
"To be able to bring a Together Yes session to Nowra is wonderful for us,' he said.
"It's putting us in the same priority level as all the major cities, which I think we should be because we have a very large Indigenous community in our area."
Mr Arregui said several local Indigenous leaders would be attending.
He said supporting the Voice was important as a way of rectifying past mistreatment of Indigenous populations.
"I feel very fortunate to enjoy the beauty of the country we live in and the wonderful multicultural society, but I think we also have to acknowledge and take action about the mistakes of the past," Mr Arregui said.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart showed the roadmap to addressing past problems, with a voice to Parliament the first step, Mr Arregui said, "and I strongly support the Uluru Statement".
People are asked to register for the free information session at https://events.humanitix.com/nowra-or-together-yes-community-information-session-365f3y5j.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
