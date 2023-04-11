As a youngster growing up in France, Dimitri Douchin spent a lot of time staring up at the night sky.
And now as an astrophysicist living in the Shoalhaven, he is helping others to understand what they see when they look at the stars and planets.
Mr Douchin and partner Caroline Boulom have launched Jervis Bay Stargazing, and over Easter took their first groups through guided explanations of what was above them, shining out through the darkness.
Mr Douchin said the recent move to the Shoalhaven from the Blue Mountains revealed fantastic viewing conditions.
"The sky here is just incredible, it's unequalled," he said.
Mr Douchin moved to Australia to discover the nation's big spaces and Aboriginal connections to astronomy, and after completing his PhD at Macquarie University in 2014 spent a few years in Sydney.
He said he was a bit disheartened at the time because "I wasn't really connected to the fascination with the sky that I had when I was a child."
It wasn't until he reconnected with a friend who was a leader in the field of cultural astronomy that Mr Douchin rediscovered his passion.
"I though 'This is really epic, it's the kind of work I really want to do'," he said.
He moved to the Blue Mountains and spent time studying the astronomical practices and connections of the local Indigenous populations, while working as a cultural astronomer at University of Western Sydney.
"As fate would have it I was researching lost Aboriginal astronomical sites in the Blue Mountains and I came across one, so I was very fortunate in that."
He said he was trying to decipher the site's cultural use, while dividing his time between the Blue Mountains and the Shoalhaven.
While he was continuing his research in the Blue Mountains, "I'm very open and curious to learn more about the Indigenous cultures of the Shoalhaven, and if there is any research project I can contribute to, very happy to be hooked up to that too."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
