Romeo returns as a Royal Easter Show winner

A winner from Sydney's Royal Easter Show is about to head home to the Shoalhaven.
Clydesdale yearling Romeo is owned by Greg and Rayma Bathurst of Woollamia, after being bred by Liz Lewis of Elemer Clydesdales in Bargo.
After success at local shows Ms Lewis took Romeo to Sydney, winning the under three-year-old gelding and placing second for best overall Clydesdale gelding.
Mr Bathurst said Romeo would soon be joining two of his sisters and another gelding in the growing Clydesdale population on Bundarra Farm.
He said he and his wife bought Romeo about four months ago and he had remained in Bargo to complete his training and showing, but would be in the Shoalhaven in coming weeks.
Once on the farm Romeo would be trained in longline and harness work, according to Mr Bathurst, to help make the property more attractive as a holiday location.
The 35 hectare farm is home to a range of animals as well as bed and breakfast accommodation, and Mr Bathurst said the gentle nature of Clydesdales make them an ideal fit for tourists.
"There such a wonderful, gentle animal they fit the tourism market really well," he said.
"When people come to the Shoalhaven they want an experience, and when they come to a farm they expect to see farm animals.
READ MORE:
"People can come down to the bed and breakfast, they can feed the Clydesdales some carrots, we've got a few alpacas, plus we've got the beef cattle running around."
Romeo will be trained in longline work, getting him used to a collar that will be attached to reins so people can walk behind the horse and steer him from a distance.
"It's really good fun and something we're looking at down the track," Mr Bathurst said.
There will also be harness work for the horses as "the lead-in to hooking them up to carriages", potentially for weddings and other events.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.