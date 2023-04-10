Traffic gridlocked as car in flames on Mount Ousley Rd

A car that has erupted in flames with smoke billowing from its bonnet has halted northbound traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway on Easter Monday.
Emergency services received reports of the car on fire on Mount Ousley Rd, as holidaymakers return to Sydney, just before midday on April 10.
The Transport Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic conditions and has urged drivers to exercise caution.
Traffic has been banked up on the busy road with conditions expected to worsen.
People were seen standing nearby the blaze, with flames reportedly reaching up to 10-foot high. It is unknown at this stage whether anyone has been injured.
Transport for NSW crews are also on the scene.
