A freak storm left a trail of destruction across the central Shoalhaven on Good Friday.
The storm lasted only a short time in the late afternoon, but produced hail stones measuring more than 5cm across, which smashed windscreens, dented cars, and tore through different types of roofing.
Areas around Wandandian, Tomerong, Basin View and St Georges Basin were hardest hit.
The Bureau of Meteorology had issued warnings about severe thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall from about 4pm.
Senior meteorologist Jordan Notara said there were several factors contributing to such large hail stones hitting the region.
He said the storm cell had a strong updraft, collecting moisture and taking it to the storm's higher parts where the temperature dropped below freezing, turning moisture into ice particles.
As the ice particles tumbled around in the storm cell they combined with others to form large hail stones, according to Mr Notara.
READ MORE:
He said the storm cell lasted for longer than normal, which combined with the amount of moisture collected in the storm and the strength of the updraft "contributed to the stones getting so large".
However once the updraft weakened and was no longer able to support the growing size of the hail, it started to fall.
Mr Notara said hail stones topping 5cm across were classified as giant hail.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.