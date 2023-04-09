Nowra man to face court on a string of drugs charges

A man is due to face Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, April 11, to answer a string of drugs charges.
Gordon Melvyn Kessey of Nowra was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on April 9 following his arrest the day prior.
He faces eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and one count of each of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit and goods in custody suspected to be stolen.
The court heard he just completed parole for similar offences.
In arguing for bail, defence lawyer Evan Bongarzoni said his client was waiting for a bed at a drug rehabilitation facility, however he was unable to confirm whether one was available due to the public holiday.
"Drugs obviously are an issue and there is a strong need for rehabilitation," he told the court.
Mr Bongarzoni conceded the offences were serious and were likely to carry a full-time jail sentence, if Kessey were to be found guilty.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin pointed to Kessey's lengthy criminal record and referred to the strong case against him.
Registrar Leah Harvey wasn't convinced cause had been shown for Kessey's release, and refused bail.
