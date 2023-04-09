Easter tragedy as man drowns at The Farm, Killalea

A man in his 60s has tragically died after getting into trouble in the water at The Farm on Easter Sunday.
Emergency services raced to Killalea Reserve, Shell Cove after calls a man had been pulled from the shore unconscious were made about 2.50pm on April 9.
Multiple NSW Ambulance paramedics were on the scene and administered CPR; however, the man could not be revived.
He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed he is aged in his 60s, according to NSW Police.
Lake Illawarra police officers have started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
It comes as hazardous surf and wild marine winds lash the region, as weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology remain active for the Illawarra coast.
Another tragedy occurred about three-and-a-half hours north as a man in his 70s drowned at Fingal Beach near Port Stephens on Sunday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
