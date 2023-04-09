A Yass couple who died in a horror car accident on Friday have been remembered as "outstanding parents" and "well-respected" members of the community.
Dianne Perry, 52, and her husband, Craig, 54, died following a head-on, two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway, near Casuarina Lane between Hall and Murrumbateman, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the site at about 6.45am but Mr and Mrs Perry were unable to be saved.
On Saturday, family members attended the site near Jeir Creek to place flowers.
Susan Turner-Davis, the owner of Yass Pets where the Perrys' son works, said Craig and Dianne would be missed by family, friends and the community they lived in.
"Dianne and Craig enjoyed a very special marriage and a loving family. They were valued members of the Yass community and shared love and support with their families, friends and the community," Ms Turner-Davis said on Saturday.
"They will be missed not only by their families but by all who knew them.
"Rest in peace, special people. Thank you for all you gave to your families, friends, and our community."
A male driver and passenger of a Ford Ranger ute, both in their 20s, also died at the scene on Friday.
Another male passenger of the Ford has been taken to Canberra Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition on Saturday night.
The ages of the Ford occupants have not been released. NSW Police acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman had previously said some of those involved in the crash were locals.
"Two cars with multiple people deceased is no doubt a scene that is horrific," she said.
"But ultimately, our thoughts are with the family, the friends, and the local community that will no doubt feel the impact of these deaths."
The section of the Barton Highway at Jeir Creek where the head-on crash occurred has two northbound lanes and a single lane southbound.
The $200 million duplication of the Barton Highway is well-advanced in sections along the popular road but has not yet reached the Jeir Creek location.
Rainstorms had swept through from the region in the early hours of Friday morning.
Commander Chapman urged drivers to follow regular road safety rules, and drive to the weather conditions that present themselves this weekend.
"Obviously with some wet weather, different road surfaces ... those things are what is important for people to take notice of and heed when they are driving," she said.
The Yass Valley councillor for the area, Mike Reid, said there had been concerns about that stretch of road, and locals have been calling for a dual carriageway.
"People have been trying to get this duplication done," he said.
"If you are separating the traffic out, that means a better chance of avoiding accidents."
He said another carriageway would make head-on crashes much less frequent and it would mean that traffic wasn't completely halted when accidents did occur.
A crime scene has been established, and NSW Police say investigations are under way.
They are urging anyone with dash-cam footage or any other helpful information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Barton Highway was closed until about 2pm on Friday, and travellers urged to avoid the area.
The deaths are four of six that have occurred on NSW roads since the beginning of the Easter weekend.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
