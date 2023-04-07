Four dead following crash, Barton Highway closed in both directions

Four people have died and another is being taken to hospital following a fatal crash on the Barton Highway.
Emergency services were called to the Barton Highway, near Casuarina Lane between Hall and Murrumbateman about 6.45am following reports of a head-on two-vehicle crash.
Hume Police District officers found a Ford Ranger utility and a Mitsubishi Triton utility had collided.
Helicopters, crash investigators and emergency services attended, and the trapped passengers were cut out of the cars.
A female driver and male passenger of the Mitsubishi, and a male driver and male passenger of the Ford died at the scene. They have not been formally identified and their ages are not known at this time.
Another passenger in the Ford was treated at the scene, and was being taken to hospital.
ACT Emergency Services said the Barton Highway would be closed for some time on Friday, and travellers are urged to avoid the area.
Traffic NSW advises those travelling southbound to use Murrumbateman Road and Sutton Road to the Federal Highway in Canberra.
Northbound travellers from the Federal Highway in Canberra should use Sutton Road, followed by Murrumbateman Road to get to the Barton Highway.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
