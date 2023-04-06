South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

What next after our leaders give Tik Tok the heave-ho

GE
By Glenn Ellard
April 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - Governments don't want us to be appy
Grumpy Old Man - Governments don't want us to be appy

So we have several state governments following the Federal Government's lead in banning the Tik Tok app from all government-owned devices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Hundreds of houses open for inspection as tourists flock to the Shoalhaven
No comments
One of the lowest priced Nowra properties open for inspection on a busy Easter Saturday is this one, which has a price guide of $425,000 for its auction. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven seafood shops prepare for the Easter rush
No comments
Jarred Banks puts our more Coila Lake school prawns for sale at Nowra Fresh, ahead of the Easter rush. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Fantastic Forms opening weekend a 'resounding success' at Bundanon
No comments
Bundanon's newest exhibition 'Fantastic Forms'. Picture by Zan Wimberley
Berry named the state's most beautiful town
Website thetravel.com has named Berry the most beautiful town in NSW. Picture by Andy Hutchinson, Shoalhaven Tourism.
More from my region
East Corrimal veggie patch growing more than just a crop of spuds
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
John Vohradsky with helper Abbey at the East Corrimal veggie patch. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong businesses left to count the cost of climate change
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Ali Bachir and Saj Awada have had to close their doors for two months after heavy rains flooded their premises. Picture by Adam McLean
Five Barrel Brewing uses region's spuds to brew sparkling ale for Robertson Potato Festival
Southern Highland News
Southern Highland News
No comments
Five Barrel Brewing in Wollongong is creating a unique sparling ale from Robertson potatoes for the Robertson Potato Festival. Picture supplied.
Love is in the air: Strictly Ballroom The Musical comes to Wollongong
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Picture: Facebook/So Popera Productions
More national stories
Road deaths during the Easter long weekend
Police are working to keep the roads safe following several deaths during the Easter long weekend. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Victorians dig deep for children's hospital appeal
Daniel Andrews announced his government's $1 million donation to the children's hospital appeal. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
The best shows to binge this Easter long weekend
No comments
The silhouette of a person sitting in front of the TV. Picture via Canva
Join the hunt: where is Australia's finest public dunny?
No comments
Ocean views from Faulks Park toilets on Marine Parade in Kingscliff NSW. Picture via Toilet Map