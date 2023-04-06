Art enthusiasts have turned out in droves to the fifth iteration of the Currarong Easter Art Show.
The biennial exhibition celebrating a wealth of local talent has attracted keen interest from buyers.
Art Show committee organiser Christine Sylva said early sales have put the show in good stead for the coming Easter long weekend.
READ MORE:
"There have been many volunteers working long hours to get this set up, and there has been impressive support from the community," she said.
"It's a real community event, of course in Currarong, but also in the wider Shoalhaven and especially Culburra Beach and Callala Bay.
"Most of the artists in the show are from this area."
This year the show's theme is 'Currarong and beyond'.
Special guest, Bundanon Art Museum curator Boe-lin Bastian, opened the show.
READ MORE:
Being both a curator and an artist in her own right, Mrs Bastian said seeing the show was a delight both professionally and personally.
"[The Shoalhaven] is a breath of fresh air - no wonder Arthur and Yvonne Boyd, and so many artists and musicians settle here and make work here," she said.
"I look around and feel that so many of you also feel inspired by the natural environment and your works reflect the story of this place.
"Long standing exhibitions like this one bring people together to celebrate, and they also create a sense of community that supports art making into the future.
"And that is so important, because it helps artists to maintain the drive and motivation to keep painting, drawing, photographing and sculpting."
Currarong Easter Art Show is open Good Friday (April 7) to Easter Monday (April 10) at Currarong Progress Hall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.