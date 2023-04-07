While much of the focus during Easter is on rabbits, chickens and eggs, in Kangaroo Valley they are talking pigs.
Racing pigs, which will be tearing around a track at The Friendly Inn as party of the Pig Day Out.
The young pigs have taken inspiration from our political leaders, with names including Anthony Baconese, Scott Morris-ham, Pauline Hamson, Sarah Hamson-Young, Kevin Runt, Bob Pork, Abraham Stinkin.
They will be taking part in races including the Pickled Pork Plate, the Sausage Sizzle Slipper, the Double Smoked Ham Grand National, the Apple Sauce and Crackling Dash and finishing up with the Ham It Up Cup.
The young porkers are from Noah's Thoroughbred Pig Racing, and Kevin "The Pig Whisperer" Kiley said the organisation had been around for more than two decades.
"In the 24 years we've been running we're raised well over $10 million for charity," he said.
At Kangaroo Valley the day will raise money for local sporting club the Bomaderry Tigers Junior AFL.
Mr Kiley has urged people to join in on the fun and "have a punt on the grunt" to help with the fundraising.
He is even bringing spare pigs "in case one pulls a hamstring".
There's a full six card race meeting, featuring piglets that people can win in a pre-race raffle or the pre-race auction, with cash prizes and pub vouchers up for grabs.
Along with the pig racing that starts at 11.30am, there will be a great lineup of live local music to create a ton of family fun.
Admission to the hotel and the racing is free.
