Composers of all ages in the South Coast can get creative and enter a competition held by the Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra (SHSO).
It is being sponsored SHSO patron Ann Carr-Boyd AM, where people can enter original compositions that can be played by the orchestra, and the chance to win some prizes.
It is also open to students who have a musical symphony they would like to share.
A total of $3000 will be awarded to the overall winner and $500 will be given out as an encouragement award.
Entrants must live in the Nowra, Kiama, Kangaroo Valley, the Illawarra, Wollongong, Goulburn, the Southern Highlands, or Picton. Any former students from these districts, but pursue tertiary education outside these areas can also enter.
The score must be in Sibelius or Finale, be in four printed copies with four MP3 files for the judges. Applicants' names must not be written on the scores or MP3s. Each entrant will be given a number when their application is received.
The judges for the competition are Ms Carr-Boyd AM, patron Dr Andrew Ford OAM, artistic director Dr Allan Stiles and concert master Jillian Bridge.
Submit your work through shso.org.au/competition by June 30 with your name, address, email contact and phone details.
They should also be sent to Composition Competition, The Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra Inc. PO Box 997, Bowral 2576 NSW.
Entrants under the age of 18 must get approval from a guardian or parent when they submit their entry.
The winners will be notified on July 15.
The composition awarded first place will be performed by the orchestra in its September concert series.
For more information, email info@shso.org.au, or call 0416380567.
The first prize composition will be performed at the SHSO Concert Series 3 in September, 2023.
The successful composer will have to send all instrument parts to: The Librarian, Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 997, Bowral by 5pm on August 1.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
