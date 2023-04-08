South Coast Register
Entries are open for the Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra's competition

Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin
April 8 2023
Ann Carr-Boyd AM is sponsoring this Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra compettion, where people can win $3000 or $500 for an original composition. Picture supplied.
Composers of all ages in the South Coast can get creative and enter a competition held by the Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra (SHSO).

