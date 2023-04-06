Hundreds of houses open for inspection as tourists flock to the Shoalhaven

As thousands of people head to the Shoalhaven for the Easter break, the region's real estate agents are preparing so offer them options.
About 200 homes in the Nowra area are listed as being opened for inspection on Easter Saturday, with about 100 more in the Ulladulla area ready to cater for the visitors who love the region so much they want to create a permanent base.
And there is everything from bargain buys to luxury homes with hefty price tags and promises of a lifestyle to match.
Jared Cochrane from Raine and Horne Nowra said the number of houses open for inspection was well above normal.
He said some were some were new listings, while some vendors simply wanted to ensure their houses were open to boost their chances of a sale.
"It's a slowing market and we're trying to get things sold for our vendors," Mr Cochrane said.
"We've got lots of stock and we just want to get them sold."
Rising interest rates in the past year had put a dampener on things and slowed the demand for homes, Mr Cochrane said, but he was hoping the recent pause in rate rises might change that.
"Interest rates didn't go up this month so we're hoping there'll be a bit more positivity these holidays," he said.
