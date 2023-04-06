Cool and cloudy Easter forecast on South Coast

Easter holidaymakers can expect a cool and cloudy Easter on the south coast.
Grey skies are forecast to dominate for much of the long weekend, along with strong winds and scattered showers.
But all is not lost - there's a chance we may see a few rays of sun, albeit briefly, on Saturday.
Good Friday (April 7)
The south coast can expect showers and a possible storm, most likely in the afternoon.
Winds will begin to pick up around the region.
Expect a top of about 23 degrees around the major centres of Nowra, Jervis Bay and Ulladulla.
Saturday (April 8)
While storms are likely to clear and open up the sky for some sun, Nowra and the Jervis Bay area can expect strong winds to blow through.
Parts of the coastal fringe may receive an afternoon or evening shower.
In Ulladulla, there's a chance of a shower, and winds will be slightly milder in comparison.
Expect top temps of 23-24 across the south coast.
Easter Sunday (April 9)
Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy and the slight chance of showers will linger around the region.
Strong winds are likely to stick around, and top temperatures will dip to about 19-20 degrees in the major centres.
Easter Monday (April 10)
Early forecasts indicate continued cloud over the coast on Monday.
It could also be Nowra's coldest day of this Easter weekend: a minimum of nine is currently predicted.
In Jervis Bay and Ulladulla, minimum temps are forecast to be slightly higher around 13-15 degrees.
Tops of about 19-20 degrees are likely across the board.
Marine forecasts for Good Friday and Saturday are currently available.
Northerly winds are already developing, and are likely to increase as a cold front approaches from the west.
Good Friday (April 7)
A strong wind warning is in place for the Illawarra Coast on Good Friday.
Winds are forecast to be northerly 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the late morning.
They could reach up to 30 knots (northerly) offshore during the afternoon and evening, before turning west to northwesterly 20 to 25 knots in the late evening.
Seas are likely to average 1 to 1.5 metres, increasing to 1.5 to 2.5 metres during the morning.
Saturday (April 8)
Winds are forecast westerly 20 to 30 knots, with seas averaging 1.5 to 2.5 metres.
Stay up-to-date with all the latest weather warnings at www.bom.gov.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
