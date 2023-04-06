South Coast Police are using rugby league to help with their fight against domestic and family violence.
They have combined with the NRL and Group 7 the host the inaugural Under 16 White Ribbon Cup at the Bomaderry Sporting Fields on Thursday, June 1.
Teams from Nowra, Vincentia, Bomaderry and Shoalhaven High Schools will take part in the day of rugby league and league tag games.
Several past and present NRL players are expected to attend, while members of the community are invited to watch the games and show their support.
The day is being held to raise awareness and take a stand against domestic and family violence, bringing in non-government agencies to focus on the next generation, victim focus and care, and connected communities to help break the cycle of violence.
