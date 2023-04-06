South Coast Register
Rugby league day to highlight family and domestic violence

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 10:35am
Representatives from Nowra, Bomaderry, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools, join Group 7 operations manager Ashton Sims and Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from Nowra Police Station, to launch the White Ribbon Cup. Picture supplied.
Representatives from Nowra, Bomaderry, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools, join Group 7 operations manager Ashton Sims and Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from Nowra Police Station, to launch the White Ribbon Cup. Picture supplied.

South Coast Police are using rugby league to help with their fight against domestic and family violence.

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

