The children of Berry Public School choir are set to make their international musical debut.
They will feature alongside Shoalhaven-based musician Lenka, on her upcoming single 'One Moment'.
The heart-warming pop song is about the coming together after months (and years) of separation during the pandemic.
Lenka Kripac, who makes music under the mononym Lenka, said watching the choir perform had inspired her new song in the first place.
Therefore, having the kids sing on the track was essential.
"Working with the Berry Public School Choir was an absolute joy," Ms Kripac said.
"Watching the kids perform for their grandparents last year was actually the inspiration to start writing this song.
"Their youthful energy and pure voices brought an extra layer of magic to 'One Moment' that I couldn't have achieved on my own.
"I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to have worked with them on this song."
Lenka and the choir are joined on the single by Benjamin Corbett (guitar), Ross James (bass), and Dave Jenkins Jr (drums, synths, producer); Simon Berckleman pulled it all together as sound engineer.
Ms Kripac said the intent of 'One Moment' was to capture a feeling felt around the world: the joy of coming together, to see and embrace loved ones in person after a long time apart.
"As an artist, I always aim to create music that resonates with my fans and captures the essence of the human experience," she said.
"With my new single 'One Moment,' I hope to convey the feeling of hope and togetherness that comes with being reunited with loved ones after a difficult period.
"I believe that music has the power to connect us all, and I'm excited to share this new song with the world."
'One Moment' will be available worldwide on April 14.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
