Berry named the state's most beautiful town

Berry has been named the most beautiful town in NSW by a travel website.
And the Shoalhaven's representation does not end there, with Kangaroo Valley coming in at number five on the list of the top 10 most beautiful towns in the state.
Website thetravel.com describes Berry as "a village known for its picturesque attractions and immaculate architecture".
"The town has many restaurants, shops, antiques, markets, and more for its visitors," it adds.
"It is a beautiful place to try delicious foods and enjoy town life with its magnetic energy."
It says Kangaroo Valley is "an excellent destination for outdoor lovers because Kangaroo Valley offers many stunning natural beauties".
"Home to breathtaking valleys, creeks, unique swimming locations, and the Kangaroo River, it makes for the best getaway trip when traveling in the area," the website adds.
Other towns named in the top 10 Gunnedah, Dubbo, Scone, Bundeena, Kingscliff, Mudgee, South West Rocks and Armidale.
