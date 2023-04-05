There will be eight new or upgraded mobile phone towers spanning the Shoalhaven as part of a $5.3million injection of funding by Optus.
Following communication concerns during the Black Summer bushfires, the works are aimed at improving network coverage, connection speeds and reliability.
Towers will be upgraded or installed in Basin View, Berry, Milton, Shoalhaven Heads, Sussex Inlet, improvements to Nowra 5G and the CBD and Worrigee.
This is one of the most significant investments Optus has made in the region to date. The funding will see eight towers upgraded or built, aiming to enhance local coverage in the Shoalhaven region.
"The outages and network impacts that occurred in the Shoalhaven region during the Black Summer bushfires highlighted the importance of mobile connectivity for effective response and recovery efforts," Optus territory general manager for southern NSW Nick Gibson said.
"Optus' investment into growing and improving the towers will not only aim to assist first responders and impacted residents to remain connected and online during a crisis, but also aims to ensure the local community and businesses can rely on our services outside of times of crisis.
"The Shoalhaven region had another busy summer, with tourists travelling to the region. We hope everyone is enjoying what the South Coast has to offer, while staying connected."
A NSW Government inquiry into the Black Summer bushfires revealed telecommunication was valued above other services in times of emergency.
Finn Henriksen, owner of Henriksen Electrical, has been contracting in the Shoalhaven area for 30 years. Since the installation of the Optus tower in Basin View, Mr Henriksen has experienced improved mobile coverage and said his business productivity has increased.
"My mobile can now receive up to three to four bars of Optus 5G in the area, where previously I reached one to two bars of 3G and had to walk out to the street to get reception," Mr Henriksen said.
"After switching my business landline to Optus, my business can function, and I have a reliable connection with better reception in the office, at home, and on the road when travelling around the Shoalhaven area."
Optus said it was working to innovate and invest in network resilience for the region.
The planned network mobile improvements are part of Optus' ongoing upgrade and expansion of its telecommunications infrastructure and mobile service around the country to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across the Optus network.
