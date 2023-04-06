Nowra Velo Club juniors, Curtis Trkulja, Harry Ludman and Cameron Harrison have just returned home from racing in the under 19 events at the 2023 Oceania Cycling Championships in Brisbane.
Trkulja, Ludman and Harrison were exposed to a high level of competition in the northern state and turned in impressive performances.
Trkulja was the highest placed of the Nowra Velo trio when he finished fourth in the individual road time trial and eighth in the road race.
He had stayed on in Brisbane after the recent Australian elite and under 19 track championships at the Anna Meares velodrome a week earlier where he came away with a bronze medal in the team pursuit.
A minor fall had resulted in a knee injury that he nursed and had treated through training and racing in the Oceania events.
Trkulja has now returned home to rest and get this injury remedied before the upcoming winter road racing season.
Ludman competed only in the road race at the Oceania's where he finished 26th overall in his first exposure to this level of racing. He was displaying the colours of the NSW junior racing team, Ruland Cycling.
As the youngest of the NVC trio, Harrison raced the Oceania championships for exposure and experience and he received plenty of that.
He raced in the road time trial to finish 30th and in the road race. He did however learn plenty about pre and mid race nutrition, positioning in the field and bike handling in difficult situations.
All three cyclists will be back in action in the Shoalhaven and NSW events in the very near future.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
