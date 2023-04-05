The Shoalhaven's fresh seafood retailers are gearing up for two of their busiest days of the year.
And they will be among the only businesses open on Good Friday, April 7.
Nowra Fresh has brought in "tonnes and tonnes" of prawns in -preparation for Easter feasts.
But it is not just prawns, with extra stock of many fish and shellfish varieties ready and waiting for customers.
Naomi Coughlan from Nowra Fresh said the store was expecting about 1000 people through its doors on Thursday, April 6, and a similar number on Good Friday.
"They line up at the door and don't stop until well into the afternoon," she said.
That has brought about extended trading hours, with the store open 7am to 6pm on Thursday, and 8am to 3pm on Good Friday.
In Ulladulla Lucky's Seafood is also gearing up for a busy few days, including opening 9am to 2pm on Good Friday.
Staff said they were flat out preparing for the rush, with extra stock brought it.
"We've got heaps, and everything goes well," they said.
