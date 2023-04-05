Winners announced as Robbie Williams memorial series wraps up

The Nowra Velo Club finalised the 2023 Robbie Williams memorial series of races on Sunday and announced the grade winners.
Ben Wallis ended up as the A grade series winner after the six rounds of competition, overtaking Cameron Harrison in the first round on Sunday.
In Harrison's absence, Mark Astley also slipped past him in this final round to take second position in A grade.
Steve Gendek took out the B grade series after staging a series long battle with Dean Byrne for top position.
These two riders lined up and gathered points in each of the six rounds while third placed Richard Vitiello missed round four when in a leading position.
Adrian McMillan missed the first round in C grade and then finished in high positions in the other five rounds to take home top honours.
McMillan finished well clear of second placed Garry Porter, however Porter missed two rounds and showed improving form in the final two events with second in the last two rounds.
READ MORE:
Zac Peters placed third in C grade but chose to move up to B grade for the final two races of the series.
Peters could have finished much higher other than opting for B grade. Peters has been viewed as the one of the club's most improved riders in 2023.
With his move up a grade he placed third in both of the B grade events he contested.
Matt Rose was dominant in the D grade series finishing well ahead of second placed Jo Chalain.
This was Rose's last D grade race as he now moves up a grade for the remainder of the 2023 program.
Chalain raced every round with determination but lacked the final speed of Rose. Chalain overtook Hubert Driehuis in the final round to secure the major minor position.
Individual race winners and placegetters in the final round were Wallis in A grade ahead of Gavin Nethery and Mark Astley with Brendan Handel winning B grade from Gendek and Peters.
Mick Berriman was the C grade final race winner ahead of Porter and McMillan while Rose won the D grade final round.
Michael Thompson placed second in this race with Pat McGill in third place. The Nowra Velo Club has no racing on the program over the Easter weekend and then the Goulburn interclub on April 15 .
Local racing returns for the club on April 30.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.