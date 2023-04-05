South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Nowra Velo Club wraps up Robbie Williams memorial series

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Byrne and Steve Gendek were the leading riders in the B grade section of the Robbie Williams memorial series. Picture supplied.
Dean Byrne and Steve Gendek were the leading riders in the B grade section of the Robbie Williams memorial series. Picture supplied.

The Nowra Velo Club finalised the 2023 Robbie Williams memorial series of races on Sunday and announced the grade winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Meet the fresh faces of the Nowra CBD dining scene
No comments
T (Tina) Michaelides with the White Elephan Cafe team: Mint, Pee, Pao and Tun. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Update: Two injured as crash closes Moss Vale Road at Beaumont
No comments
Update: Two injured as crash closes Moss Vale Road at Beaumont
Winners announced as Robbie Williams memorial series wraps up
No comments
Dean Byrne and Steve Gendek were the leading riders in the B grade section of the Robbie Williams memorial series. Picture supplied.
Easter road blitz starts with double demerits and school zones
School zones and double demerits are in operation during the first day of the Easter traffic operation. Picture supplied.
More from my region
Blooming jobs figures for Wollongong as unemployment remains low
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Sarah and Jessie Turney are looking to hire after increased demand for their floral arrangements has seen them move into their new premises. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
'Time to act' says advocate as study suggests 62 per cent experience abuse as a child
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Advocate Lula Dembele says governments need to invest more in ending violence against children as a new study suggests over 62 per cent of people have experienced neglect or abuse as a child.
UPDATED: Moss Vale Road reopened at Beaumont following crash
Southern Highland News
Southern Highland News
No comments
Moss Vale Road is closed in both directions at Beaumont due to a car and motorcycle crash on Walkers Lane. Picture by Shutterstock.
Case of ex-B4L leader accused of conspiring to shoot Troy Fornaciari restarts
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Troy Fornaciari (left) and Damien Featherstone (right). Pictures from file.
More national stories
Plea for platypus return after animal spotted on train
Two people were seen boarding a Brisbane train with a platypus wrapped in a towel. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Labor family cheer as Minns ministry takes reins in NSW
The new Labor government of NSW arrives with a large group of extended family and children in tow. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Community rallies to reunite dog with her emotional owner
No comments
Violet was missing for five days in Sydney's northern beaches. Photo from Find Violet Facebook group.
With all the hip pocket pain, tell us how the cost of living crisis affects you
We want to hear from you! Tell us how you are affected by the cost of living crisis. File image.