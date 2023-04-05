Easter road blitz starts with double demerits and school zones

Drivers will have to deal with both double demerits and school zones on Thursday, April 6 as police conduct the annual Easter traffic blitz.
This year police are targeting reckless drivers on the South Coast's roads as part of operation Easter 2023.
The five-day traffic operation focusing on reducing road fatalities and trauma starts at 12.01am on Thursday, April 6, and continues until 11:59pm on Monday, April 10, with double demerits in place throughout.
The operation will specifically target the major factors contributing to road trauma - excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, not wearing seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said substantial police resources had been assigned to the operation after seven road deaths had been recorded in the state each of the past two Easter breaks.
"This Easter, our officers will be out and about doing their best to keep the roads safe so that everyone can arrive to their destinations in time for a wonderful weekend with loved ones," Acting Assistance Commissioner Chapman said.
"The message is simple; drive to the speed limit, focus on the road - not your phone, and make sure you have a plan B if you are drinking."
Transport for NSW Head of Transport Safety, Peter Dunphy, reminded people that Thursday, April 6, was a school day and there would be plenty of young children about, with school zones in operation.
"So make sure you slow down and take extra care around schools," he said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
