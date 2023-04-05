Update: Two injured as crash closes Moss Vale Road at Beaumont

A helicopter has landed at the Kangaroo Valley ready to fly an injured man to hospital following a crash that has closed part of the Moss Vale Road earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).
Paramedics remain on the scene of the collision between a motorcycle and a car near the intersection with Walkers Lane.
They are treating the male motorcyclist aged in his 50s who has suffered injuries including to his leg and face.
A woman aged in her 50s who was driving the car was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with suspected leg and back injuries.
The accident and the emergency response has closed Moss Vale Road has been closed on the northern side of Cambewarra Mountain.
Motorists in both directions can divert via Tourist Road and Kangaroo Valley Road to rejoin Moss Vale Road.
Heavy vehicles will need to divert via Princes Highway and Kangaroo Valley Road.
Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
