The Shoalhaven's extensive artistic community will be on show over Easter when the Shoalhaven Art Society holds its annual Easter Art Sale.
It's being held at the Pyree Hall from 10am to 4pm daily, running from Thursday April 6 to Monday April 10.
All art will be on sale, and anyone interested in a piece will simply take it away as soon as it is paid for.
The sale is this year supporting local charities Bravehearts and Salt Ministries.
Representatives of both organisations will talk about the work they do ahead of the official opening by newly elected South Coast MP Liza Butler about 11am on Saturday, April 8.
Ukulele band Nukem is also performing as part of the official opening and celebration.
Shoalhaven Art Society president Ann Sudmalis said the sale last year raised money for the Red Cross Flood Appeal and the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre, by passing on a portion of the society's commission.
Proceeds of a guessing competition also went to the Red Cross for its driving courses for disadvantaged youth.
